MMDA gears up for EDSA festivities

Parts of EDSA will be used in the celebration of the People Power anniversary thus the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority on Saturday advised motorists to look for alternative routes as some lanes will be during the Sunday activites.

The MMDA said a zipper lane will be set up starting at midnight along the People Power monument where an activity is scheduled to take place.

“On 12 midnight, there will be a zipper lane at People Power Monument because there will be a set up for a mini-concert,” said MMDA Traffic Enforcement group director Atty. Victor Nuñez.

“The activity on Sunday will be on White Plains going to EDSA, on Sunday,” he added.

The Philippine National Police earlier said that around 8,500 cops will be deployed to secure the conduct of rallies in the National Capital Region and Cebu on the anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution.

The protest in Manila will be held near the EDSA Shrine on 25 February at 3 p.m., said the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan).

MMDA, meanwhile, asked organizers to use only one lane for their activities.

This year marks the 38th anniversary of the bloodless uprising that ended the reign of the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and catapulted Corazon Aquino to the presidency.

Nunez said their personnel will be in full force on Sunday because Gilas Pilipinas will be playing at PhilSports Arena in Pasig City coinciding with the EDSA anniversary.