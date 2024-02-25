MCIA boost links to Canada

Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) and Aboitiz InfraCapital intensified its efforts to boost Cebu-Canada connections.

This, as MCIA and Aboitiz InfraCapital hosted Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines David Bruce Hartman and his team.

"It is a great honor to host Ambassador Hartman and his team, facilitating an exchange of insights on the future of the Philippine aviation industry. We believe such discussions play a pivotal role in promoting economic growth in the country. Serving as the primary gateway to tourism in the Philippines, we recognize the unique opportunity to showcase the country's capability to develop world-class airports, attract more tourists, and position the Philippines as a global destination," Anthanasios Titonis, Aboitiz InfraCapital-MCIA Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The visit of Hartman and his team aims to connecting with Cebu's business leaders to explore avenues for collective contribution to enhancing economic activity in the region.

Aside from the MCIA tour, Hartman toured the Aboitiz Corporate office to meet with the diverse businesses operating under the Aboitiz Group.

The MCIA facilities tour provided them with firsthand look at the advancements and innovations implemented in the airport since its Inception.

MCIA is the second- largest airport in the Philippines. It serves over 11 million foreign and local passengers yearly, making it the second busiest airline hub in the country.

MCIA is operated by a Filipino-led private consortium between Aboitiz InfraCapital, GMR Group of India, and Megawide Construction Corporation under a concession agreement with the Philippine Government.

With its strategic location and world-class facilities,MCIA aims to establish itself as the leading tourism gateway of the country with exceptional travel experience connecting the world to the Philippines. The Airports Council International accredits MCIA for Airport Customer Experience, the country's first and Airport Health Accreditation.

Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc., the infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group, aims to build purpose -driven infrastructure that spurs economic growth and improves lives. It develops Economic Estates as well as Water, Digital infrastructure, and Transport & Mobility projects that enable businesses and uplift communities.

Aboitiz InfraCapital's current business units include the LIMA estate and LIMA Water Corporation in Batangas; Mactan Economic Zone 2 Estate, West Cebu Estate, and Mactan Cebu International Airport. In Cebu, Apo Agua Infrastructura,Inc. In Davao City, and Unity Digital Infrastructure. The company also has a minority stake in Balibago Waterworks System Inc., a privately owned waterworks utility system in Pampanga.