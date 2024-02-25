Mariel breaks silence on controversial drip session at the Senate

“To clarify, I received a Vitamin C Drip, not Glutathione, under the medical supervision of a professional nurse. Having mentioned this, my intent was just to inspire others that even amidst various activities or wherever they are, they can still prioritize their health by taking vitamins,” she added.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Rodriguez-Padilla shared photos of her conducting an IV drip session at her husband’s office in the Senate.

The social media post earned the ire of the netizens.

Rodriguez-Padilla apologized to those who were affected by her actions, stressing that she did not intend to malign the integrity of the Senate.

“It was never my intention to malign nor undermine the integrity and dignity of the Senate,” she said.

“I want to extend my sincerest apologies to all concerned, including the members and staff of the Senate and the public. We uphold the Senate’s dignity and integrity,”

She continued: “Thank you for your understanding."

Before this, Padilla, himself, quickly defended his wife from criticisms, stressing that she did not intend to disrespect the institution.

“It’s funny. It has become a political issue. My goodness. If they found anything wrong with the picture, I apologize,” he said in Filipino, referring to the now-deleted Instagram post.

“No intention of disrespect. My wife loves to promote good looks and good health. I really find it funny,” he added.

Senator Nancy Binay last week said the IV drip session of Rodriguez-Padilla, inside her husband’s office in the Senate is “bothersome.”

Binay said there is a need to “closely look” into the incident as the matter also concerns not only the reputation of the Senate but also health and safety.

Earlier this year, the Department of Health flagged the serious health risks of receiving IV glutathione drip, labeling the procedure as “unsafe.”

Citing an advisory from the Food and Drug Administration, DOH Assistant Secretary Dr. Albert Domingo, reiterated the department’s warning against IV glutathione drip.

Domingo stressed that injectable glutathione is sometimes paired with intravenous Vitamin C.

“Vitamin C injection may form kidney stones if the urine is acidic,” the health official said.

“Large doses of Vitamin C have resulted in hemodialysis in patients with glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase deficiency,” he added.