Manila Council backs INC stand on PI

The Manila City Council was unanimous in approving Resolution No. 87 series of 2024 supporting the stand of the religious group the Iglesia ni Cristo against efforts to revise the 1987 Constitution through the People’s Initiative.

The resolution explained that four attempts have been made by four past presidents to amend the 1987 Constitution which has met strong opposition.

The resolution also mentioned the opinion of retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio slamming efforts to amend the constitution through People’s Initiative as having “nothing to do’ with reforms to the Philippine economy, where he also criticized the validity of proposed changes to the current people’s initiative.

It also stated that the Commission on Elections halted the proceedings related to the People’s Initiative to review its guidelines.

It scored the statement made by Senate president Zubiri “With the change the Senate is left powerless to stop even the most radical proposals. We cannot protect our land from foreign ownership. We cannot stop the removal of the term limits or a no-election scenario in 2025 or worse in 2028.

“RESOLVE the City Council of Manila to support as it hereby support the stand of the Iglesia ni Cristo against efforts to revise the 1987 Constitution through the People’s Inititative,” the resolution read.