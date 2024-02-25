Let creative juices flow

Dear Editor,

The Philippines is teeming with creative individuals full of stunning talents that are seen to shape the future of the country, and we’re glad that they have been able to penetrate the limelight in the past few days.

This comes as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s recent emphasis on the creative industries as a driving force for national identity and economic growth, which carries significant weight.

The President stressed that while collaboration, innovation, and support are crucial, critically examining this strategy’s potential and pitfalls is essential.

Firstly, the economic contribution of the creative industries cannot be understated as cited figures — at least P3 trillion in revenues and P1.2 trillion in gross value added — paint a picture of a sector brimming with promise.

The government’s commitment to policies like the Design Competitiveness Act is also commendable, as it fosters innovation and protects intellectual property, both vital for long-term success.

However, ensuring equitable access to funding, training, and infrastructure for all creators, not just those in major cities, is vital for inclusive growth.

Secondly, the cultural significance of design and creativity is undeniable. Art, music, and fashion expressions shape our shared consciousness and answer, “What is it to be Filipino?”

But attributing national identity solely to creatives risks overlooking various communities’ diverse narratives and contributions.

Fostering inclusivity within the creative industries and ensuring diverse voices are heard is crucial to truly represent the multifaceted Filipino identity.

Collaboration, as the President suggests, is critical. Still, it requires more than just bringing stakeholders together as it necessitates dismantling existing power structures within the industry that often marginalize certain voices and perspectives.

Creating platforms for open dialogue and ensuring diverse representation in leadership positions are essential for genuine collaboration. Beyond economic benefits, we laud Marcos as he underscored the cultural importance of design and creativity.

“This is more important than just the big numbers they bring to our country. They are creatives, and the definition of our culture is the most important unifying force for a nation to come together,” he said.

Innovation is crucial, but it should not come at the expense of cultural heritage. While embracing new technologies and trends is essential, we must ensure that traditional art forms and expressions are not lost.

As the President said, striking a balance between innovation and preserving heritage is vital for a sustainable creative industry that remains rooted in its cultural identity.

Finally, attributing national unity solely to shared consciousness through creativity risks oversimplifying the complexities of nation-building, as while the creative industries play a vital role, they cannot be the sole unifying force.

Addressing social inequalities, promoting tolerance and understanding, and fostering inclusivity across different sectors are equally important for achieving true national unity.

Marcos’ emphasis on the creative industries is a positive step. However, realizing their full potential requires a nuanced approach. Collaboration, innovation, and support must be coupled with inclusivity, cultural sensitivity, and a focus on social justice.

Only then can the creative industries genuinely serve as a powerful force for economic growth and a more unified, representative national identity.

As they say, we should let the creative juices flow.

Doroteo Samson

samdoro1969@yahoo.com