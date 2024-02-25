Flexi-work won’t cut it

A proposal of the Civil Service Commission, or CSC, to implement flexible work arrangements for government employees in Metro Manila, while seemingly well-intentioned, presents a solution that misses the mark.

While it’s true that easing traffic congestion is a pressing matter, offering flexible work options as a panacea risks oversimplifying deeper systematic issues plaguing transportation in the National Capital Region.

Looking at the CSC pronouncement, we somehow get the sense that Metro Manila’s traffic problem is being used as a convenient excuse to foist on the public a flexible work system that would benefit government workers but could negatively impact the delivery of government services.

The CSC rationale seemed anchored on the belief that fewer cars on the road due to remote work will translate to smoother traffic flow. However, this is a view that ignores the multifaceted nature of the problem.

Metro Manila’s traffic woes stem from a confluence of factors, including inadequate public transportation infrastructure, inefficient road networks, and a surge in car ownership. Addressing these requires a comprehensive approach beyond simply reducing the number of vehicles on the road.

Moreover, the global trend and growing preference of both private and public sectors point towards a return to in-person work, with hybrid models emerging as a last-ditch compromise and only temporarily so.

A Cisco survey has revealed that nearly half of Philippine companies have mandated full office return, citing productivity concerns and the need to foster team spirit. Even giants like Google and Zoom, which initially embraced remote work, have now called employees back, albeit with a degree of flexibility.

For government agencies in the Philippines, the shift towards flexible work arrangements, especially for roles that require consistent public interaction, raises questions about service continuity and accountability.

While the CSC assures that core services will remain uninterrupted, doubts linger about the potential impact on efficiency and responsiveness.

Call it a jaded or a pessimistic take, but government employees working at home always raise concerns that work is not being done since there’s an entrenched perception even before the pandemic of government workers being slackers at the office.

The private sector experience serves as a cautionary tale. SAP, a tech giant known for its flexible work culture, recently faced backlash from employees who felt “betrayed” by a sudden mandate for three days of in-person work.

Thousands have threatened to quit, highlighting the potential pitfalls of imposing rigid structures without considering employee well-being and preferences.

SAP’s pre-pandemic approach allowed a big portion of its workforce to be remote, with its CEO, Christian Klein, boasting that theirs was a trust-based company that could be 100 percent flexible.

That view has changed with the changing work and industry dynamics as the world exits the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, Klein is singing a different tune: That remote work has sapped SAP despite showing strong earnings early this year.

“I’m not a big believer that on a video conference platform, [that] you can understand our culture, you can get educated, and you can get enabled to do your job best,” Bloomberg News reported Klein as saying recently.

Back here in the Philippines, the government, instead of focusing solely on flexi-work arrangements, should prioritize long-term solutions to the transport crisis in the metro.

This includes investing in mass transit systems, implementing traffic management strategies, and promoting carpooling and alternative modes of transportation.

Additionally, exploring ways to improve public service delivery models to accommodate flexible work arrangements, if the CSC would insist, is crucial.

While seemingly offering a solution to traffic congestion, CSC’s proposal fails to address the root causes of the problem.

Prioritizing long-term infrastructure improvements and fostering a culture of collaboration and efficiency within government agencies should be the focus. There’s a need for a solution that benefits both employees and the public they serve.