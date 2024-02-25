Flashback: Tide turns at revolt

The EDSA Revolution, also known as the People Power Revolt, wasn’t just a government change but a seismic shift in the political situation.

From 22 February to 25 February 1986, millions of Filipinos gathered on Epifanio de los Santos Avenue in a historic display of unity and nonviolent resistance.

Filipinos received global acclaim as world leaders praised their collective action following the massive demonstration along the streets of EDSA, protesting a fraudulent election.

In a story by Achala Gunasekara-Rockwell, Ph.D., that the Journal of Indo-Pacific Affairs posted on LinkedIn, a sequence of events triggered the revolution.

Among these events, the pivotal moment was the controversial snap elections in February 1986, widely condemned as fraudulent due to reports of various forms of electoral misconduct, such as vote-buying and ballot-stuffing.

“(They) publicly broke ranks with the regime and declared their support for the opposition. This defection significantly boosted the opposition and showed that the military was no longer willing to support the Marcos (Sr.’s) regime,” the document recounted.

It also added that the death of protester Lino Brocka during a peaceful demonstration on 13 February 1986 added fuel to the fire, intensifying public anger and mobilization.

According to Gunasekara-Rockwell, the police killed Brocka — a notable filmmaker and activist critical of the Marcos regime — prompting widespread condemnation and rallying further opposition against the government.

Also, Gunasekara-Rockwell mentioned the inadequate response to natural disasters, notably the sluggish and insufficient reaction to a devastating typhoon in 1984, further diminished public confidence and support.

Millions of Filipinos from diverse backgrounds flooded the streets to start the revolt. This movement was predominantly peaceful and nonviolent, with demonstrators employing imaginative tactics like singing, dancing, and creating human barricades to obstruct military vehicles.

Precursor of revolt

According to EDSARevolution(dot)com, Marcos Sr. announced his intention to participate in a snap presidential election during an appearance on American television on 3 November 1985.

Just over two weeks later, on 19 November 1985, the Batasang Pambansa designated 7 February 1986 as the scheduled date for these snap polls. Subsequently, on 30 November 1986, Corazon Aquino was presented with over a million signatures urging her to contest against Marcos in the upcoming election.

On 3 December, Aquino declared her candidacy and supported the opposition party UNIDO, or United Nationalist Democratic Organization, with former Senator Salvador “Doy” Laurel as her running mate.

15 February 1986

The Batasang Pambansa formally announced Marcos as the snap election’s victor on 15 February 1986.

In response, the 50 opposition Members of Parliament staged a walkout in protest. The following day, Aquino organized a “victory rally” where she advocated for a civil disobedience movement characterized by strikes and boycotts targeting media outlets, banks, and other businesses affiliated with or backing Marcos and his associates.

22 February 1986

Things took a dramatic turn when Enrile and other military men abandoned Marcos Sr. on 22 February 1986.

During the wee hours of 22 February, Enrile was in the process of finalizing arrangements for a coup orchestrated by Colonel Gregorio “Gringo” Honasan.

The plan involved launching an assault on Malacañang Palace, intending for Enrile to declare himself as the leader of a junta.

Shortly after that, it became evident that their plan had been compromised. Marcos had been informed that AFP Chief of Staff General Fabian Ver had mobilized his troops to counter the impending attack.

Enrile then reached out to Ramos, seeking his backing, which Ramos provided. Together, they proceeded to Camp Aguinaldo, where they publicly declared their defection from the Marcos regime a few hours later.

Enrile warned Marcos sternly over Radio Veritas, saying, “Enough is enough, Mr. President. Your time is up. Do not miscalculate our strength now.”

23 February 1986

Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jaime Sin urged the public to gather at Camp Crame and Camp Aguinaldo in a peaceful show of support for Enrile and Ramos.

Thousands heeded the call, forming a human barricade around the camps, effectively blocking government forces from attacking the rebels.

Approximately 10,000 individuals had congregated at Cubao, initiating their march towards EDSA on 23 February 1986. As they approached Camp Aguinaldo, the crowd size had swelled to 20,000.

24 February 1986

The crowd on EDSA expanded to encompass hundreds of thousands of individuals. They formed a human barricade, shielding the two military camps from potential threats.

Despite challenges, Radyo Veritas delivered a detailed narrative of the unfolding events. Even when its primary transmitter was disabled, and the backup failed, a resourceful reporter seamlessly transitioned to another station, maintaining the continuity of reporting.

Against a growing number of government and military figures defecting to the rebel side, Marcos Sr. refused to give up his grip on power. He also appeared on live television with his family to proclaim that he had no intention of conceding.

“All of us in Malacañang are dressed and prepared for any eventuality,” he said as the camera focused on his son, now President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., at the sidelines wearing a military fatigue uniform.

25 February 1986

By the morning of 25 February, the tide had turned decisively. Marcos Sr.’s remaining loyalists dwindled, and his family’s escape from Malacañang Palace became imminent as they fled to Hawaii for exile.

Aquino took the oath of office as the President of the newly established government, signifying a peaceful transition.

Soldiers and civilians exchanged embraces, and joyous celebrations reverberated through the bustling streets.