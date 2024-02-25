Escudero to DOLE: Support P100 wage hike, look after workers

Senator Francis Escudero on Sunday said the Department of Labor and Employment should support the increase of workers’ daily minimum wage in the private sector instead of questioning the measure seeking the wage hike.

“Nagtataka ako bakit umaalma ang DOLE sa panukalang batas na ito (I’m puzzled why the DOLE is resisting this measure). It is supposed to take the side of workers,” Escudero said.

Escudero reminded the DOLE of its primary mandate—which is “to look after the welfare of the Filipino workers”—after Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma warned that the wage hike will lead to a “salary distortion” and possible price increase of basic commodities.

The DOLE, he stressed, should not block any measure that would seek to elevate the living conditions of the labor force.

“What they are doing is DTI’s job. This, all the more justifies the bill because no one is looking out for our workers and everyone is just simply pro-business”, he said, noting that the agency should be uplifting the welfare of the country’s workforce.

He then urged the agency and the DOLE chief to support Senate Bill 2534, as “the labor forces have already endured enough” and deserve higher compensation.

On 19 February, the Senate approved on the third and final reading SB 2534 or “An Act Providing for a 100 Pesos Daily Minimum Wage Increase for Employees and Workers in the Private Sector—which garnered 20 affirmative votes, zero negative votes, and zero abstention from the chamber.

Escudero hopes the House of Representatives will also pass its version of the proposed legislation to help minimum wage earners in the private sector achieve their "long-delayed salary adjustment."

“Our workers have endured for a long time. My request and prayer is that the House will give it time and opportunity to revive it. Debate if necessary, vote if necessary,” he said.

“The important thing is that it can be discussed and given hope of passing to give hope to our workers,” he added.