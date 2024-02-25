DepEd welcomes high trust ratings

A group of non-teaching personnel on Saturday extended its appreciation to the unwavering trust and support of the Filipino people as reflected by the Department of Education’s trust and performance ratings in the Tugon ng Masa nationwide survey for the 4th quarter of 2023.

“As an organization representing the interests of DepEd employees nationwide, DepEd NEU acknowledges the harmonious synergy between the management and the dedicated teaching and non-teaching workforce as a driving force in the continuous trust of the Filipino people,” Department of Education-National Employees’ Union national president Atty. Domingo Alidon said in a statement.

Alidon noted that this recognition of the agency will serve as an inspiration to their organization as they vow to remain steadfast in their dedication to advocating for the welfare and rights of all education workers and stakeholders.

The DepEd NEU will continue to actively participate in and collaborate with the department in programs and projects aimed to address challenges in education.

“We shall be the consistent and united voice of our educators and workers who champion the improvement of the basic education landscape,” Alidon said.

“With the support of our members, partners, and the Filipino people, the Union is confident in its ability to contribute to the continued success and advancement of the Philippine education system,” Alidon added.