Church leaders echo EDSA spirit

The National Council of Churches in the Philippines, or NCCP, has urged the Marcos administration to prioritize the needs of the people, eradicate corruption, and uphold democratic principles amid the 38th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution.

The NCCP on Sunday echoed the spirit of the EDSA Revolution by calling for leaders to be “pro-people,” addressing issues like escalating poverty, genuine agrarian reform, and the delivery of essential social services.

“(We are urging) the government to prioritize people’s needs amidst a time of escalating poverty; to eradicate corruption; boost local agricultural production through genuine agrarian reform, deliver basic social services, and push for the resumption of formal peace talks with the National Democratic Front of the Philippines,” the NCCP said.

It expressed concern about “elaborate schemes to alter the 1987 Philippine Constitution,” highlighting the importance of safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and the hard-won freedoms enshrined in the document.

“A claim that every administration pushes for iniquitous reasons posturing to lift the people’s economic situation. We thus invite our people to use this occasion to reflect deeply on the situation of the Filipinos under the government of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr,” it added.

“We invite our people to use this occasion to reflect deeply on the situation of the Filipinos under the government of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.,” the statement said.

The NCCP also vowed to remain vigilant and exercise their collective power in protecting the Constitution and resisting any attempts to undermine democracy and individual liberties.

It reminded the public about the importance of learning from past struggles against tyranny, stating that “our hard-fought victories over the years serve as a safeguard against further attempts to degrade, disrespect, or assault our freedom.”

The EDSA People Power Anniversary is not a holiday this year after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Proclamation No. 368 on 11 October 2023.