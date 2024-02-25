Cebu City politics heating up

Calls for a united Cebu were made yesterday as Cebu City celebrated its 87th cityhood anniversary.

In a Mass during the event, Msgr. Roberto Alesna said that “despite the bashings, [people must] go on and work together regardless of political color.”

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama echoed the call, citing the need to fight for a united Cebu.

“Looking back, it was not an easy journey for cityhood; crab mentality, what else is new? Don Vicente Rama, fighting alone for the cityhood of this now great city, fighting alone,” he said.

“As political temperatures rise, my political demise in 2025 is being wished by my tormentors and opponents. Still, I am standing here as your mayor. Thank you, Sugbuanon,” he added.

He said he is aware that some camps are trying to lure others to form the opposition in a bid to beat him in the May 2025 election.