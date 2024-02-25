Business groups: EDSA spirit still relevant, remains in Filipino’s hearts

Two of the country’s formidable business organizations say that the learnings and spirit of the EDSA Revolution, 38 years since it took place, remain in the hearts and minds of Filipinos.

But with the advent of digitization, many are wondering if the youth of today, as well as those in their 40s, see the relevance of EDSA.

The leader of the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines, the country’s enabling association for information technology, said the EDSA People Power Revolution’s importance will remain in the psyche of many Filipinos.

Showcasing power of non-violent resistance

“Its relevance is in showcasing the power of nonviolent resistance and collective action to achieve political change,” said Jack Madrid, IBPAP president in an interview.

During the historic four days in February 1986, millions of Filipinos flocked along Epifanio de los Santos Avenue or EDSA, and in cities all over the country, showing exemplary courage to peacefully overthrow then-President Ferdinand E. Marcos.

“What happened in EDSA is a reminder to the world of the importance of upholding human rights and to be vigilant against authoritarianism,” he said.

Indelible mark

He said the EDSA People Power has imprinted an indelible mark on the world’s history, earning accolades even from leaders of the world’s most developed nations.

“It is an inspiration for all who seek democratic reform and social justice, proving the potential for peaceful grassroots movements to effect transformative change,” said Madrid, who was working in Citibank Manila when the EDSA Revolt happened.

The country now has indeed come a long way since 1986, but its learnings, such as being nationalistic, remain, just like the vision of Jack of providing jobs to Filipinos and revenues to government coffers.

As the CEO of IBPAP, the flagship association of the IT-BPM industry in the Philippines, Jack is responsible for ensuring that the country retains its reputation as a global outsourcing capital.

He and his recently team launched Roadmap 2028, the industry’s blueprint for growing the industry’s workforce by one million plus new jobs by 2028 and generating $59 billion for the Philippine economy.

Ghosts of the past hound present political era

Meanwhile, the leader of the country’s largest congregation of Filipino-Chinese businessmen, Dr. Cecilio Pedro maintained that the EDSA People Power is still germane in the hearts and minds of Filipinos of today.

“Our generation who went through the entire revolution may have some memories of what happened then. For us, it is still relevant in the sense that it was a successful and peaceful revolution in which no blood was spilled. It was also the restoration of democracy where the choice of leadership was elected by the population,” Dr. Pedro, the president of the Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Inc. told the DAILY TRIBUNE.

But despite the triumph and values that the EDSA Revolt has instilled in the minds of Filipinos, Dr. Pedro said Filipinos “never learned.”

“However, nothing much was drastically different from before Martial Law and most leaders are still from the handful of families before and during Martial Law!” he stressed.

Notwithstanding this, Dr. Pedro said his group will remain supportive of the administration, and suggested ways how to improve the lives of Filipinos and the country’s economy.

Moving forward

“Moving forward, we believe that we can do better this 2024 if we as a people unite and focus on strengthening our Philippine economy, with the following initiatives, namely continuous business reforms by ensuring contract stability and promoting fair competition; empowering local manufacturing, revitalizing export industries, securing affordable and stable energy, accelerating digitalization, and modernizing agriculture,” Dr. Pedro said.