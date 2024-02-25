Bong Go inspects Super Health Center in Carmona

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, personally inspected the new Super Health Center in Carmona City, Cavite, on Friday, 23 February. Go was accompanied by Mayor Dahlia Loyola and other officials and stakeholders during the visit.

In his speech, Go said that the Super Health Center is set to bring primary healthcare services closer to the residents of Carmona City and its neighboring areas, emphasizing early disease detection by providing medical consultations and basic healthcare services, especially in communities needing adequate medical facilities within their locality.

“Ano po ang Super Health Center? It's a medium type of a polyclinic. Pwede po d'yan 'yung panganganak, dental, laboratory, x-ray, d'yan na po 'yung primary care ng Universal Health Care, d'yan na po 'yung Konsulta ng PhilHealth (Philippine Health Insurance Corporation) dahil lahat naman po ng Pilipino ay miyembro po ng PhilHealth. It will help decongest the hospitals," shared Go.

Through the collective efforts of the Department of Health (DOH) led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, LGUs, and fellow lawmakers such as Cong. Roy Loyola who represents Carmona and the rest of the fifth district of Cavite, sufficient funds have been allocated in the national budget for the construction of this Super Health Center as well as over 700 more nationwide.

“Para po ito sa mga Pilipino. Isinulong ko ito noon at patuloy na sinusuportahan upang mailapit sa tao ang pangunahing serbisyo medikal mula gobyerno,” he added.

The Super Health Center is a healthcare facility equipped with adequate medical equipment and staffed by qualified healthcare professionals. It aims to serve as a primary care provider for the community, focusing on mitigating diseases before they escalate into more severe health issues.

Furthermore, free consultations at the Super Health Center will be facilitated through the collaborative efforts of the Department of Health (DOH), led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, municipal health offices, local government units (LGUs), and the PhilHealth under its Konsulta program.

According to Go, this initiative is part of the government's effort to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for all Filipinos. In Cavite, a total of 12 Super Health Centers are funded.

During his visit, Go’s Malasakit Team also gave away snacks, fruits, grocery packs and other forms of support to some residents and health workers.

Go then encouraged residents seeking additional support, especially for health concerns, to visit the Malasakit Centers located at the General Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital in Imus City and Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital in Bacoor City.

Institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go principally authored and sponsored, these Malasakit Centers simplify access to government services for indigent patients, covering medical costs.

As the Malasakit Centers program celebrates its 6th anniversary this February, Go's efforts have established 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide, assisting around ten million Filipinos, as the DOH reported.

An adopted son of CALABARZON, Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has likewise supported various road improvements in the cities of Cavite, Dasmariñas, General Trias, Imus, and Tagaytay; rehabilitation and improvement of the municipal fire station in Noveleta; rehabilitation of covered courts in various barangays in General Trias City; acquisition of ambulance units for the local government of Indang and Trece Martires City; and improvement of a sports facility in Cavite State University in Indang.

"Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.

On the same day, Go also attended the first anniversary of the cityhood of Carmona. He also attended the 41st Founding Anniversary and Loyalty Award ceremony of the National Kidney and Transplant Institute in Quezon City.