Bong Go aids displaced workers in Asuncion

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go’s Malasakit Team organized a distribution activity for 50 displaced workers at Balay Panaghiusa in Asuncion, Davao del Norte on Wednesday, 21 February.

Acknowledging the adverse effects of the global pandemic on the livelihoods of Filipinos, especially those in need, Go has introduced Senate Bill No. (SBN) 420. This proposed legislation seeks to offer temporary employment options to eligible individuals residing in low-income rural households. These individuals would participate in unskilled physical labor for a designated period, subject to the bill's enactment into law.

"Sa panahon ngayon, patuloy lang po ang ating pagbabayanihan, mga kababayan ko. Kami po sa gobyerno ay patuloy na gagawa ng mga paraan upang mabalik ang sigla ng ating ekonomiya,” said Go, who is often referred to as "Mr. Malasakit" by those he has assisted.

"Asahan niyo po na ako naman ay patuloy niyong magiging kasangga sa Senado at pagsisilbihan kayo sa abot nang aking makakaya dahil ang bisyo ko po ay ang magserbisyo,” he said.

Go then lauded Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) for providing livelihood opportunities to qualified disadvantaged workers.

In addition, the senator’s Malasakit Team distributed shirts, masks, vitamins, snacks, and balls for basketball and volleyball to the beneficiaries. There were also select recipients of a mobile phone, shoes, and a watch.

As Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance, Go has supported several projects to boost the province's opportunities further. Among these projects are the construction of roads in Asuncion, Braulio E. Dujali, Carmen, Tagum City, Kapalong, Panabo City, Santo Tomas; construction of slope protection in Carmen; construction of multipurpose buildings in Carmen, Kapalong, New Corella, Panabo City, Santo Tomas; construction of flood control projects in Carmen; and the construction and rehabilitation of public parks in New Corella and Sto. Tomas.

Meanwhile, he also supported the construction of several roads, such as the road from Crossing Toril, Babak to Brgy. Sto. Niño, Babak District, the road connecting San Agustin Elementary School to Maximo Arellano Elementary School Brgy. Sto. Niño, Babak District, and the road from the Port of Brgy. Sta. Cruz to Brgy. Linosutan in Talicud Island, Kaputian District, all in Island Garden City of Samal (IGACOS), Davao del Norte.

As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go mentioned that nearby Malasakit Centers are located at Davao Regional Medical Center in Tagum City and Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City if they need assistance with their medical-related expenses.

The Malasakit Centers program was institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored. To date, there are 159 Malasakit Centers that have helped around ten million poor patients nationwide, according to the Department of Health.

Meanwhile, Go shared that the government continues to allocate funds to establish more Super Health Centers. In the province, Super Health Centers are funded in Carmen, Braulio E. Dujali, Talaingod, and IGACOS, and two of each in Panabo and Tagum.

Through the collective efforts of the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units (LGUs), and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated under the DOH for the construction of 307 Super Health Centers in 2022, 322 in 2023, and 132 in 2024 which aim to bring primary health care closer to communities.