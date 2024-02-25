BCC, SM Baguio, DoT floats lead Panagbenga parade

The floats of Baguio Country Club, SM Baguio, City Government of Baguio, and the Department of Tourism on Sunday led the Grand Flower Float Parade for this year’s Panagbenga Festival in Baguio City.

The BCC float carried Barbie and Ken, characters of 2023 hit movie Barbie, which amazed the audience due to its meticulously crafted, all pink, presentation.

The BCC float was chosen to lead the Grand Flower Float parade after being hailed as Hall of Famer, along with SM Baguio.

For the competing floral floats, two entries vied in the small float category, 14 in the medium category, and 13 in the large category.

The Panagbenga grand parades remain the biggest single event crowd drawers in Baguio City throughout the festival’s more than 20 years of staging.