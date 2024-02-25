500 volunteers join Baseco clean-up drive

More than 500 volunteers from the Philippine College of Criminology organized a coastal clean-up program at Baseco Beach in Port Area, Manila to join the Marcos administration’s “Kalinisan sa Bagong Pilipinas” program.

In support of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s policy to promote bayanihan across the country, PCCR Community Extension and Services chief Vincent Jerome Agustin said they are answering the President’s call to join efforts in cleaning up of roads, canals, markets and schools.

Agustin also recognized the support of officials from the Philippine Reclamation Authority, Manila Vice Mayor Yul Servo Nieto, officials from Barangay 649 and Kalinisan program.

The college official said the clean-up program in support of the Marcos administration’s Kalinisan program coincided with the celebration of the PCCR’s 70th Founding Anniversary.

Earlier, President Marcos said he would closely monitor and sustain the positive momentum of the “Kalinisan sa Bagong Pilipinas” nationwide clean-up program arising from efforts of barangay and youth officials across the country.

The President has directed the Department of the Interior and Local Government to conduct quarterly recognition of local government units that will efficiently implement the Kalinisan program of President Marcos to ensure their participation in the government’s initiative.