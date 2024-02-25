28th Panagbenga declared an unqualified success

BAGUIO CITY — Students from all over the region showcased their very best during the grand street parade of the 2024 Baguio Flower or Panagbenga Festival on Saturday here.

As in past Panagbengas, the 28th staging of the event wowed thousands of visitors and residents alike, with the cadets from the Philippine Military Academy thrilled with snappy marching routines and dances.

The PMAers were followed by city officials, guests from other branches of government and visitors from the numerous sister cities of Baguio.

Winning the Drum and Lyre Dance Competition were pupils from the Lucban Elementary School (first place, P150,000 cash prize), Tuba Benguet Central School (second place, P100,000) and the Manuel Quezon Elementary School (third place, P75,000).

Former Baguio Rep. Mauricio Domogan, who chairs the festival’s foundation, announced the winners.

Tribu Rizal of Rizal, Kalinga bagged the championship of the Festival Dance Competition, winning P200,000; followed by the Naisangsangayan group of Narvacan, Ilocos Sur, with P150,000; and students from the BCNHS-SPA, which went home with P100,000.

Domogan declared the 28th Panagbenga a rousing success thanks to the support of the people of Baguio City, and all the participants from across the region. He thanked city officials for their contribution.

This year’s festival has as its theme, Celebrating Traditions, Embracing Innovations.