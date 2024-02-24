Talks on amendments to organ donation law, policies underway

The National Kidney Transplant Institute on Saturday revealed it is currently holding consultations with Congress and the Department of Health on the possible amendments to Republic Act 7170 or the Organ Donation Act and other related policies.

NKTI chief transplant coordinator Peter Paul Plegaria, in a news forum, said talks are underway to introduce possible amendments to the organ donation law and policies to increase the number of potential donors.

Plegaria noted a “very small” number of donors despite the country’s efforts to intensify the organ donation campaign.

The sale of internal organs in the Philippines is prohibited as RA 7170 only authorizes the donation of all or a part of a human body after death for specified purposes.

Thus, Plegaria said that becoming a living donor is more of an “altruistic act.

“Talaga pong pinagbabawal po ang pagbili or any monetary or gift po na ibibigay natin sa donor po (It’s really prohibited to sell it or give any monetary gift to our donor),” he said.

Plegaria said the NKTI has started rolling out its Organ Donor Card initiative as part of the efforts to improve donation advocacy in the Philippines.

This effort includes encouraging more Filipinos to donate their healthy kidney.

Plegaria noted a low rate in the country’s organ donation program with only 367 potential donors so far registered since the NKTI launched the Organ Donor Card last year.