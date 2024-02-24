RGS: Pioneering BPO excellence

Excellence as Standard:

Our steadfast dedication to excellence and innovation has earned us the trust of major banks in the Philippines, solidifying our position as their preferred service provider. The numerous awards we've garnered serve as a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional results.

Recent Accolades:

Highlighted among our recent achievements is the prestigious PAG-IBIG 2022 Excellence Award, acknowledging our invaluable contribution to facilitating special account endorsements, thereby aiding in the financial stability of Pag-IBIG Fund.

Furthermore, the Credit Card Association of the Philippines (CCAP) honored us with the 2023 Titanium Top 1 Award, recognizing our outstanding adherence to regulatory frameworks while supporting the policies of individual banks.

Additionally, our partnership with Globe Telecom has yielded impressive results, with RGS achieving top recovery rates overall and in broadband services from January to September 2023.

Strategic Collaborations:

RGS has cemented two strategic partnerships to bolster our capabilities. Collaborating with Call Center Studio (CCS) allows us to deliver exceptional customer service experiences across diverse channels. Likewise, our partnership with Antarex Cyber enhances our cybersecurity measures, ensuring the protection of our clients' assets.

Expansion and Global Reach:

In line with our vision for global expansion, RGS has diversified its services beyond receivables management. Our state-of-the-art facility underscores our commitment to innovation and staying ahead of industry trends. Equipped with cutting-edge call center solutions, we are well-positioned to deliver unparalleled services on a global scale.

Comprehensive Solutions:

Through our Omni-Channel Platform, branded as the RGS INTERCONNECT SYSTEM (ICS) OMNICARE, we offer a wide array of BPO services, encompassing customer service, CX management, DX management, and our core expertise in receivables management.

Continued Leadership:

As RGS continues to lead the way in BPO excellence, our dedication to innovation, strategic partnerships, and global expansion remains steadfast. With a relentless focus on delivering exceptional results and surpassing client expectations, we are poised to shape the future of the industry and uphold our legacy of excellence for years to come.