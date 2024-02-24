Rama intensifies battle vs city traffic

CEBU CITY — The local government here is keen on coming up with measures to ensure that massive gridlocks won’t happen again in all parts of the city following the massive traffic congestion at the South Road Properties on 14 February.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama — during his “Ingna’ng Mayor” teleradyo program over Sugboanon Channel — stressed that included in his plan to mitigate traffic in the city is to stop all civil works that could disrupt traffic along the city’s main and secondary thoroughfares.

“Tanang (all) civil works starting today that has not been implementing the right standard internationally on safety, has to stop. Cover it with a steel plate, until you can put up the safety nets,” said Rama over his radio program.

He also called the attention of the Metropolitan Cebu Water District and the Department of Public Works and Highways as much of their projects have contributed to the worsening traffic situation.

He also reiterated his order to all construction firms with ongoing road projects to move their operations starting 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. to avoid disrupting traffic.

Rama earlier raised the matter after calling the attention of the contractors of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit project who initiated the removal of a skywalk along Fuente Osmeña Boulevard that caused a massive gridlock.

The mayor earlier convened with some officials to discuss on what they can be done to solve the city’s traffic situation and present during the meeting are city administrator Collin Rosell, Ret. Fire Marshal Aderson Comar of the Prevention Restoration Order Beautification Enhancement, Robert Varquez of the SRP management office, and Raquel Arce and lawyer Kent Francesco Jongoy of the Cebu City Transportation Office.

Rama also plans to convince former TMCC chairman Atty. Rico Rey Francis “Koko” Holganza to work for him as his consultant for traffic affairs as he also expressed plans to use artificial intelligence to develop traffic solutions.

“This is not solely about traffic, but any issue that demands proactive preparation. I refer to it as AI or Automatic with Initiative, which also represents “Artificial Intelligence”,” Rama said.