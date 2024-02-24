Phone ‘snatcher’ chased down by victim, cops

A construction worker allegedly moonlighting as a cellphone snatcher was arrested Friday morning after his victim chased him down and alerted patrolling police officers in Sampaloc district, Manila.

MPD-PS 14 officers apprehended Christian Villegas, 26, after he was accused of snatching a Samsung A26 phone from a student while she was riding a jeepney around 7:45 a.m.

The victim bravely chased Villegas after he grabbed her phone, shouting for help and attracting the attention of nearby police officers. The chase ended with Villegas’ arrest.

“The victim alighted the jeepney and chased the suspect who fled on foot, while on chase the victim shouted aloud that caught the attention of patrolling cop who joined the chase the led to the arrest of the suspect,” according to the police report.

Villegas was detained and will be charged with robbery snatching at the Manila City Prosecutors Office