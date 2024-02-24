Phl, Vietnam reaffirm strategic ties on shared security concerns

The Philippines and Vietnam are keen to further enhance their strategic partnership on shared security security concerns, the Department of National Defense said on Saturday.

Ambassador of Vietnam to the Philippines Lai Thai Binh visited Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. over the weekend at the DND headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo “to discuss more collaboration in the field of defense and security.”

Teodoro and Lai tackled the possible collaborative opportunities of the Philippines and Vietnam in terms of intelligence exchanges, cyber security, counter-terrorism, and maritime security, among others.

During their meeting, Teodoro expressed concerns over recent security developments in the region.

The defense chief also welcomed Vietnam’s support for the country's efforts to uphold rules-based international order and adherence to international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Teodoro, meanwhile, extended his invitation to Vietnam’s Minister of Defense to visit the Philippines to further delve into the Philippines-Vietnam defense cooperation.

Teodoro and Lai also explored more collaboration opportunities involving the Office of Civil Defense and the Philippine Coast Guard in terms of strengthening the Philippines-Vietnam partnership on disaster risk reduction and logistics operations.