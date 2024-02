LATEST

Panagbenga 2024's grand street dancing

LOOK: Contingents show off their skills at the grand street dancing event of the 28th Panagbenga Festival in Baguio City on Saturday, 24 February 2024. There are at least six contingents in the elementary drum and lyre category in the street dancing parade, cultural groups, and seven in the festival dance category, including six outside contestants from Nueva Ecija, Pangasinan, Ilocos Sur, and Kalinga.