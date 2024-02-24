Panagbenga 2024 festivities prompt road closures in Baguio City

The organizers of Panagbenga 2024 have urged motorists in Baguio City to take alternate routes as most roads in the city will be closed in the morning of Saturday and Sunday, 24 to 25 February 2024.

“Due to a rerouting scheme for Panagbenga 2024 Grand Street Parade and Grand Floral Float Parade scheduled on February 24 and 25, all PUJs and buses in affected areas will be temporarily relocated, and certain streets will be off-limits from 5:00 AM until declared clear,” the Baguio Flower Festival Foundation Inc. said in its official Facebook page.

“All vehicle are advised to follow the rerouting rules,” the advisory added.