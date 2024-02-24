National Day Reception celebrates 64th birthday of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan

On 23 February 2023, Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko hosted the annual National Day Reception at the Grand Hyatt Manila to celebrate the 64th birthday of His Majesty the Emperor of Japan. To mark the occasion, Executive Secretary Hon. Lucas Bersamin graced the event and led the toast in honor of “the health of His Majesty the Emperor, the continued peace and prosperity of the Japanese people, and the lasting friendship between the Philippines and Japan.”

In his speech, Ambassador Koshikawa reflected on the dramatic growth of Japan-Philippine relations. The Japanese Ambassador lauded the mutual visit of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr to Japan, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s visit to the Philippines in 2023, emphasizing its significance in reaffirming friendly relations and setting a course for the future. He also highlighted the post-pandemic resurgence of tourism revealing that the tourist numbers from the Philippines to Japan reached a record high in 2023. “Last July the number was the highest in ASEAN. People-to-people exchange is flourishing. We would like to keep our country attractive to the Filipino people,” he added.

Ambassador Koshikawa also affirmed Japan's commitment to economic cooperation with the Philippines, particularly mentioning the construction of important infrastructure projects such as the Metro Manila Subway, the North-South Commuter Railway, the Davao Bypass, as well as the Mindanao peace process. He also raised up the importance of the security cooperation, mentioning the Reciprocal Access Agreement that is under negotiation between Japan and the Philippines, and the Official Security Assistance. RAA is aimed at facilitating cooperation between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Japan Self-Defense Force while it has been agreed that the Philippines will be the first recipient of OSA with the provision of coastal radar systems.

Several distinguished guests present were, namely: House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, and Apostolic Nuncio Archbishop Charles John Brown. Former Prime Minister Cesar E. A. Virata, Cabinet Members including Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco, ICT Secretary Ivan John Uy, and Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity Carlito Galvez, and Senators Cynthia Villar and Francis Tolentino also partook in the festivities.

The evening was made even more exciting with the talents of Ms. Pauline Therese D.V. Arejola, ACTION, and Alumni of the Okinawa Prefectural University of Arts. Ms. Arejola shared her outstanding vocal talents in leading both the Philippine and Japanese National Anthem, while ACTION showcased the explosive presence with an amusing Karate Demonstration. In addition, Alumni of the Okinawa Prefectural University of Arts showcased the soul of Okinawa through a mesmerizing RYUKYU BUYO: Okinawan Traditional Dance.

Complementing the festivities, 29 booths were set up by Japanese companies and organizations, providing a platform to showcase their products and contributing to the overall vibrancy of the occasion.