Mimaropa PNP director Quesada visits Palawan

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY — The Police Regional Office in Mimaropa will allocate additional funds to the Puerto Princesa City Police Office following the expansion of its two police stations with three more to enhance their visibility in the communities and reduce crime.

Brigadier General Roger Quesada, regional director of the Mimaropa police office, announced this Friday, 23 February, during his routine tour visit to the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), where he was welcomed by Colonel Ronie Bacuel. He said the additional funds will be received by the second quarter of the year.

It will come from the Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE) of the regional police to cover the recently activated Police Station 3 in Brgy. Luzviminda, Police Station 4 in Brgy. Macarascas, and Police Station 5 in Brgy. San Rafael.

Puerto Princesa now boasts a total of five police stations dedicated to safeguarding its 66 barangays. The establishment of new police station buildings within these barangays is a key component of the community infrastructure enhancements spearheaded by Mayor Lucilo Bayron's administration.

In his speech, Quesada highlighted the transformation of the PPCPO from a solitary police station under the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) into an independent police office in 2008, expanding its workforce from merely 250 personnel to over 700 today.

"You have added three stations, meaning your numbers have increased. When I was comparing with our R6 (comptroller division), I asked if the funds reaching Puerto Princesa were sufficient, and she told me, there's a significant difference needed because their personnel have increased. So, with their recommendation to increase your MOOE, I approved it immediately," Quesada said.

"I said to implement it immediately this March, but she said it's not possible. It will be in the next quarter," he added. However, he did not specify the amount of the additional funds that will be allocated for the PPCPO.

Part of Quesada's visit was also handing over new equipment, including Starlink internet satellite systems, which he emphasized would be particularly beneficial to the three new police stations located in rural barangays.

"Certainly, these equipment will greatly assist in the daily operations of the police and in maintaining order in the city of Puerto Princesa. Through Starlink, the need for a fast internet connection at the newly established police stations in the city can be immediately addressed," he said.

With the addition of more police officers and the operationalization of three police stations, he said he expects that efforts will be further intensified to enhance the quality of service and make every citizen of Puerto Princesa feel the united service of the police force towards a new Philippines.

Quesada also praised the PPPO, under the leadership of Colonel Carlito Narag, for their "exemplary performance and commitment to their duties," while encouraging them to further enhance their efforts in preserving peace and order in the province of Palawan.

Before his talk to men, Quesada presided over the inauguration and blessing ceremony of the new PPPO building canopy, perimeter fence, and multipurpose hall.

"In the two months since I assumed the role of your regional director, I have witnessed your diligent efforts to maintain a peaceful and safe province. Our successful fight against criminality and insurgency, along with other forms of violence, especially in our campaign against drugs, is a testament to our dedication and determination to provide service beyond our sworn duty to our community," Quesada remarked.

Narag, meanwhile, expressed gratitude to Quesada for the support and, at the same time, also urged his personnel to commit more strongly to their duties.

“The presence of each one of you here is a testament to the strength of our camaraderie and the shared dedication we have towards maintaining peace and security in our communities,” Narag stated.