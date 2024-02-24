Manila updating seniors’ allowance list — Lacuna

The Manila government, led by Mayor Honey Lacuna, is updating its list of senior citizens across the city’s 896 barangays.

Lacuna said the initiative aims to ensure accuracy and inclusivity in the distribution of senior citizen allowances.

The Office of Senior Citizens’ Affairs, headed by Elinor Jacinto, is spearheading the process, which includes consultative meetings currently underway in the city’s six districts.

The meetings aim to verify the city’s existing list, gather accurate data, and prepare an accurate payroll.

The city said it wants to ensure that those legitimately residing in Manila are included in the payment.

Likewise, it is moving to remove deceased or relocated individuals, and add to the list newly eligible residents.

The mayor said they are closely collaborating with barangay officials, particularly chairmen, secretaries, and treasurers, who play a crucial role in implementing the allowance payouts.

“These meetings are crucial to ensure we have an accurate and up-to-date senior allowance payroll for the next four months,” emphasized Jacinto.

Currently, around 179,000 Manila senior citizens receive a P500 monthly financial assistance as part of the city’s social amelioration program.

Lacuna said the initiative helps alleviate financial burdens and improve the lives of older residents.