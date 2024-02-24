LTO, Stradcom divergent on LTMS issues

The proponent of the multi-billion IT system for the Land Transportation Office, or LTO, has asserted that it has already submitted the database needed to operationalize the project.

Stradcom Corporation president Anthony Quiambao maintained that the company has repeatedly submitted the database to the LTO, thereby refuting claims of “functional impairments due to submission delays.”

With this, Qiambao sought clarification from the LTO and the retraction of previous accusations against Stradcom.

The submission of the needed database was also conceded by Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II, head of the LTO, in a previous statement, saying Stradcom already submitted all the documents to the LTO.

Quiambao also refuted accusations that the failure to submit the database affected the functionalities of the LTO’s digitalization system, the Land Transportation Management System or LTMS.

But Mendoza disclosed that despite advancements in the LTMS, certain transaction challenges have remained unresolved.

Mendoza said the transactions, accounting for three percent of online processes, have impeded the agency’s goal of complete digitalization.

Among the challenges, Mendoza emphasized, concerned the accuracy of the Motor Vehicle User’s Charge computations, impacting client payments. Additionally, he noted the LTMS’s lack of integration with other government bodies.

Moreover, Mendoza highlighted the LTO’s limited access to LTMS, hindering system modifications. He advocated for full access, enabling the Department of Information and Communications Technology to make necessary adjustments swiftly and cost-effectively.

Stradcom’s and the LTO’s divergent positions came out during the last House of Representatives hearing, during which Sagip party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta called to sideline the LTMS due to operational issues.

Marcoleta referenced a Commission on Audit audit observation memorandum criticizing LTMSs’ delayed milestone deliveries, potentially violating procurement regulations.

LTMS, a P3.14 billion project under the P8.2 billion DOTr Road IT Infrastructure Project, faced scrutiny regarding its division into two components and its legal compliance.