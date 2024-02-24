FDA warns public of fake medicines

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warned the public of counterfeit medicines being sold in the markets.

In an advisory, it cautioned the public against the purchase and use of the following fake medicines: Ibuprofen + Paracetamol (Alaxan® FR) 200 mg/ 325 mg Capsule, Paracetamol (Biogesic®) 500 mg Tablet, Carbocisteine (Solmux®) 500 mg Capsule 100’s, Ibuprofen (Medicol® Advance) 200 mg Softgel Capsule 100’s, Phenylephrine HCl + Chlorphenamine Maleate + Paracetamol (Bioflu®) 10 mg / 2 mg / 500 mg Tablet 100’s, Paracetamol (Biogesic®) 500 mg Tablet 100’s, and Phenylephrine HCl + Chlorphenamine Maleate + Paracetamol (Neozep® Forte) 10 mg / 2 mg / 500 mg Tablet 50’s.

"All healthcare professionals and the general public are hereby warned as to the availability of these counterfeit drug products in the market which pose potential danger or injury to consumers. Consumers are also reminded to purchase drug products only from FDA-licensed establishments," the FDA said.

It, likewise, warned all establishments and outlets against selling and dispensing the said counterfeit products with the said features.

"The importation, selling or offering for sale of such is in direct violation of Republic Act No. 9711 or the Food and Drug Administration Act of 2009, and Republic Act No. 8203 or the Special Law on Counterfeit Drugs. Anyone found selling the said counterfeit drug products will be penalized," it added.

It also warned all concerned establishments and/or entities not to distribute the above-identified violative drug products until they have already been covered by the appropriate authorizations, otherwise, regulatory actions and sanctions will be pursued by the FDA.

"Always check if the products are registered with the FDA by using the FDA Verification Portal feature accessible at https://verification.fda.gov.ph," the FDA said.

It also requested all local government units and law enforcement agencies to ensure that these products are not sold or made available in their localities or areas of jurisdictions.