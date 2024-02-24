DPWH constructs flood control structure in Nueva Ecija

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Friday said it has completed the reconstruction works along the damaged Bicos Bridge in Rizal, Nueva Ecija.

DPWH Regional Office III director Roseller Tolentino said that the project was undertaken to ensure the safety of motorists traversing Junction Pinagpanaan-Rizal-Pantabangan Road, after inspection deemed the old bridge in Barangay Bicos structurally deficient.

“The bridge was damaged due to its old age and tension from overloaded vehicles”, explained Tolentino.

The bridge replacement project, in the amount of P58.8-million, also consists of a 202-meter road approach and abutment to protect the bridge foundation against scouring.

Furthermore, the DPWH Nueva Ecija 1st District Engineering Office (DEO) completed the P80-million flood control protection wall with steel sheet pile foundation along Talavera River in Barangay Caridad Norte Section, Llanera, Nueva Ecija.

The 537-meter slope protection structure was implemented to prevent property damage and protect agricultural lands in Barangay Caridad Norte during heavy rainfalls and flooding in the area.

Both projects implemented by Nueva Ecija 1st District Engineering Office was funded under the 2023 General Appropriations Act.