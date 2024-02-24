DoLE, TESDA, IBM move to make Pinoys more employable

High school and adult learners get to enhance their digital abilities and adaptability in dynamic workplaces as the Department of Labor and Employment partnered with IBM to pilot the use of the latter’s SkillsBuild platform.

The SkillsBuild platform was linked with the DoLE’s automated job and applicant matching system, PhilJobNet and the online program of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, or TESDA.

The program will provide free skills training and micro-credentials to Filipinos, thereby improving their employability in businesses going for digitalization.

Among the covered courses that beneficiaries may avail of are those that are focused on digital literacy, customer support, data analysis, and other high-demand skills required in the digital economy.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma stressed the importance of skills development in empowering the workforce and keeping them competitive in the face of digital transformation.

Leguesma said the partnership demonstrates the commitment of DoLE, TESDA and IBM to equip individuals with the relevant skills and resources they need to thrive in the digital age.

The deal was sealed through a memorandum of agreement signed by IBM, DoLE and TESDA at the DoLE Building in Intramuros, Manila last year.

TESDA Secretary Suharto T. Mangudadatu and IBM Philippines president and country general manager Maria Elena Judan-Jiao noted the collaboration’s significance in advancing the country’s digital skills agenda and ensuring sustainable and inclusive workforce development.

“With this collaboration with DoLE and TESDA, we hope to enable more Filipinos all over the Philippines with access to employable technology and professional skills on IBM SkillsBuild, and the support they need to upskill and seize future career opportunities,” Judan-Jiao said.

SkillsBuild is a program of IBM, an American technology company and a service provider to businesses seeking digital transformation across the globe.