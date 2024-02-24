DOH cautions public vs use of glutathione as skin whitener

The Department of Health on Saturday said it does not support the use of glutathione for skin whitening.

Citing the Food and Drug Administration, the DOH maintained that there are no published clinical trials that have evaluated the use of injectable glutathione for skin lightening.

“There are also no published guidelines for appropriate dosing regimens and duration of treatment,” the DOH said.

“Injectable glutathione is approved by FDA Philippines as an adjunct treatment in cisplatin chemotherapy. The FDA has not approved any injectable products for skin lightening,” it added.

It noted that once the FDA approved a prescription drug for entry into the Philippine market, neither the DOH not the FDA can regulate the practice of doctors who will be prescribing those drugs for their patients.

“If you experience any side effects due to the use of any drug, including injectable glutathione, seek medical attention immediately and report it to FDA at pharmacovigilance@fda.gov.ph or via online reporting through our website: www.fda.gov.ph. You may also call the Center for Drug Regulation and Research at telephone number (02) 8809-5596,” the DOH said.

“For the next steps to take should you think that injectable glutathione was wrongly prescribed for you by a physician, please consult a practicing lawyer or the Public Attorney's Office for legal advice on matters such as medical negligence and what may be done in the interest of justice.”

The statement comes after Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla shared photos of her receiving the said treatment inside the office of her husband.

The social media post has now been deleted after it earned the ire of the netizens.