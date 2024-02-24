Cebu volunteers: Pillar of service for ‘poorest of poor’

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama has expressed his utmost gratitude to the Cebu City Medical Center and the West Coast Surgical Mission for their ‘noble job’ of providing services to the city’s “poorest of poor.”

This comes as the CCMC and the WCSM — in cooperation with the Cebu Medical Society and Philippine College of General Surgeons-Central and Eastern Visayas Chapter — conducted a successful “Tugon sa Bugon” cyst removal activity on 19 to 21 February 2024.

The mayor’s statements come as he kicked off the 87th Charter Day celebrations with a Eucharistic Mass at the Rama Compound to honor Don Vicente Rama, the author of the Cebu City Charter.

Following the Mass, a wreath-laying ceremony was conducted with members of the Rama Family.

A blood donation drive was also launched at Plaza Sugbo Grounds spearheaded by Cebu City Health Department and the Department of Health.

“We cannot make the fulfillment of the rich if the poor people are not being attended to,” Rama said.