7 of 10 Pinoys suffer from dental caries

The Philippine Dental Association, or PDA, said 72 percent, or seven out of 10, Filipinos have tooth decay or dental caries, as it encouraged proper oral hygiene and habits in observance of National Dental Health Month.

“Others might say it’s just a tooth, it’s just tooth decay. For everyone’s information, caries are now considered a disease. So don’t say that it’s just a tooth, it’s far from the gut. That’s not true,” said PDA Executive Secretary, Dr. Sheryl Anne Rose Lantican.

“Dental caries are now considered one of the rampant diseases in the Philippines and even globally,” she said in a recent forum.

Lantican noted that 50 percent, or five out of 10, Filipinos suffer from gum disease.

Most Filipinos with dental caries range from five to 12 years old or are schoolchildren.

“This is so rampant that it has become one of the major reasons or the leading reason why children are absent from school,” she said.

“It doesn’t just happen to students, it also happens at work. There are many workers and employees who cannot go to work because they are experiencing toothaches,” she said.

She stressed that dental caries should not be neglected since the teeth “are part of the overall health of the body.”

She highlighted healthy habits in the care of teeth, emphasizing that good oral hygiene must start at a young age.

First is to stay away from sugary food as sugar attracts harmful bacteria that destroy tooth enamel, causing cavities.