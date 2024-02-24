4Ps beneficiaries attend financial literacy orientation

Fifty-eight recipients of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program participated in the orientation for the initial launch of the 4Ps Digital Financial Literacy Program on Saturday, 24th February, at the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Central Office Auditorium in Quezon City.

Representatives from the Landbank of the Philippines; Bank of the Philippine Islands Foundation; Ayala Foundation; and mobile banking applications, GCash and Maya were invited to discuss their respective digital financial services the 4Ps beneficiaries can avail.

The financial literacy orientation is in line with the efforts of the DSWD to help its 4Ps beneficiaries to access financial opportunities and help them to be mainstreamed in the country’s financial system in accordance with the government's National Strategy for Financial Inclusion.

In his message, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian, read by Asst. Secretary Marites Maristela, he emphasized the need to promote financial inclusivity among the agency’s beneficiaries.

"Through the adoption of electronic money and wallets, we are breaking barriers and opening doors to a myriad of financial opportunities, fostering financial resilience, and empowering our beneficiaries on their journey toward economic sustainability,” Secretary Gatchalian said.

The DSWD chief added: “This move not only enhances the efficiency of our disbursement processes but also ensures that our beneficiaries are empowered to navigate the digital landscape with confidence and having the access to a diverse range of financial services, paving the way for a brighter and more prosperous future,"

The activity was attended by DSWD Undersecretary Adonis Sulit; Asst. Secretaries Gina Wenceslao and Julius Gorospe; Directors Gemma Gabuya, Wayne Belizar, Christian Regunay, and Monica Shayne Ann Purugganan, as well as DSWD Field Office National Capital Region Asst Regional Director Bienvenido Barbosa Jr.

Among the DSWD partners who attended the event were Quezon City Social Services Development Department Officer-in-Charge Eileen Velasco, Maya Head of Public Affairs and Communications Nora Imelda Wilwayco, GCash Vice President for Regulatory and Strategic Compliance Atty. Franco Sarmiento, LBP Senior Vice President Delma Bandiola, BPI Trustee Cathy Santamaria, and Ayala Foundation President Tony Lambino II.

The 4Ps serves as the Philippines' official plan to reduce poverty and is a program that invests in human capital. It is currently providing assistance to 4.4 million households across the country.