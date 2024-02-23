Vessel traffic management system boosts Subic Port efficiency

Subic Bay Freeport — The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority has recently launched the state-of-the-art Vessel Traffic Management System which is expected to boost the Port of Subic as among the top ports around the world.

Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority chairperson and administrator Eduardo Jose Aliño said that the VTMS will significantly improve port management efficiency as well as safety and security of the ports inside the Subic Bay.

He added that the SBMA is currently using a VTMS that was installed under the Subic Bay Port Development Project in 2008 and has been in operation for more than 15 years.

“We proposed and requested funding for the upgrade of the system since 2019, which the National Government approved the funding request under the General Appropriations Act for 2021. The approved funding for the new VTMS is P270 million,” Aliño said.

The winning bidder for the said project was Northwind Communications and Electronic Incorporated-Xanatos Marine Ltd. with a contract amount of P233 million. A notice to proceed was issued to the company on 14 June 2022.

Senior Deputy Administrator for Port Operations Ronnie Yambao said that the new VTMS will provide the SBMA with increased marine radar coverage or vessel tracking and detection, citing that the current VTMS has deficiencies or dead spots in the existing radar coverage of the bay.

“A number of areas in the north of the Subic Bay, Triboa Bay in the East and areas around and beyond Grande Island have zero radar coverage,” he said, adding that the replacement of radar at the Seaport Building, and the construction and installation of a new radar station at Ilanin will broaden the coverage.

The new vehicle tracking system will also include the upgrading and updating of the existing hardware and software as the current one is approaching the end of its operation life.