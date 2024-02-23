TOYOTA STEPS UP PURE ELECTRIC VEHICLE PUSH

Toyota is a pioneer and an industry leader in hybrids, which are powered by both a gasoline engine and electric motor. But with most consumers engaged in a massive shift toward pure electric vehicles that are solely powered by rechargeable battery packs, the world’s top-selling automaker is now fast-tracking its electrification efforts.

In recent years, Toyota has been extremely slow to introduce pure electric vehicles, believing that different markets have varying powertrain needs and that hybrids should serve well while infrastructure are being set up for an electrified mobility future.

In fact, the bZ4X, launched in 2022, is Toyota’s only mass-produced pure electric vehicle to date and is available only in select markets like Japan, the United States, Germany, Great Britain, China and Thailand.

Everything changed during last December’s Toyota Kenshiki Forum held in Brussels, Belgium, when it previewed a compact model in a lineup of six pure electric vehicles, which are scheduled to be premiered in the first half of this year.

One of these six pure electric vehicles is the Urban SUV Concept which is the most compact and most likely to be mass-produced first. It will compete in the subcompact SUV segment which Toyota predicts will be one of the largest markets for pure electric vehicles in Europe.

Toyota already enjoys prominence in the subcompact SUV segment with its hybrid electric Yaris Cross, the best- selling model in its class. It has drawn on this experience in the development of an authentic pure electric SUV which meets the priorities of European customers.

It is expected to deliver the quality, durability and reliability that are hallmarks of the Toyota brand.

‘NO COMPROMISE’ DESIGN AND ENGINEERING

The Toyota Urban SUV Concept has an authentic SUV presence, with a compact body set on strong shoulders and a high driving position. Space is maximized in a flexible interior that can easily be adapted to prioritize passenger or load space as required. Both front and all-wheel drive powertrains will be available, with AWD being a key part of Toyota’s product DNA.

Similarly, the production model will offer a dual battery strategy: customers will be able to choose between two battery options, with different capacities to suit their needs and priorities for accessibility or driving range.

Through its multipath strategy, Toyota envisions a future in which carbon neutrality is achieved through the practical introduction of a portfolio of products with advanced, alternative fuel and zero-emissions powertrain technologies.

In Europe, Toyota plans to introduce six dedicated pure electric vehicle models by 2026. A diverse portfolio of electrified products will help propel Toyota Motor Europe towards its goal of exclusively offering zero-emissions electric vehicles by 2035, and reaching complete carbon neutrality by 2040.

SOLID-STATE BATTERY In a related development, Toyota revealed it has achieved a breakthrough in solid-state electric vehicle batteries as reported by Nikkei Asia last year.

This type of battery could achieve a travel range of 1,200 kilometers or 2.4 times that of conventional lithium-ion batteries. Moreover, it has a charging time of 10 minutes or less. For reference, Toyota's bZ4X has a roughly 600-km range on a 30-minute charge. Solid-state electric vehicle batteries are better than traditional lithium- ion batteries because the latter use a liquid or gel-like electrolyte, which can pose some safety issues, such as leakage, flammability, or even explosion under certain conditions. And while solid-state batteries offer higher energy density, shorter manufacturing times, rapid charging capabilities, and a reduced risk of fires compared to lithium-ion batteries, researchers are still finding ways to recycle them more sustainably, and ways to deal with their key materials like lithium that remain scarce.