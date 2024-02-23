Ties that bind

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida addresses the Special Joint Session of the Philippine Congress (looking on are Senate President
Miguel Zubiri and House Speaker Martin Romualdez).
PM Kishida and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
PM Kishida delivers his ‘Heart-to-heart Ties for the Next Generation’ speech.
JICA works with Mindanao industries like the coffee sector through training of trainers.
JICA president TANAKA Akihiko celebrates the 4th Anniversary of
‘Bangsamoro Foundation Day to reaffirm Japan’s commitment to the
region’s peace and stability.
Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s
(JMSDF) JS AKEBONO participates in multilateral exercise called ‘Exercise SAMASAMA 2023’ hosted by the United States Navy and the Philippine Navy.
Ambassador Koshikawa meets with members of the Philippine men’s basketball team during the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers, who are also athletes of several Japan B.League Teams.
Distribution of food packs to women beneficiaries in Pigcawayan, Cotabato.
JICA works with Mindanao farmer associations to diversify their markets.
Turnover of Japan-made Advance Air Surveillance Radar System to the
Philippine Air Force.
Travel agencies familiarization trip conducted by JNTO Manila Office – Nagasaki Prefecture.
Duties of a Japanese
Ambassador: Ambassador Kaz shares recommended places and experiences when visiting Japan.
A symbol of Japan-Philippine Cooperation: PM Kishida aboard Philippine Coast Guard Flagship vessel
provided by Japan.