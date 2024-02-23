Power up with UnionBank's Shell Power Credit Card

Enjoy up to P4 or 5 percent rebates per liter when you gas up on Shell Stations with UnionBank's Shell Power Credit Card. In addition, the new credit card allows cardholders 10 percent on Shell lubricants through Shell Go+, a five percent rebate on various toll and auto shops nationwide, and 24/7 roadside assistance.

In its 25th year of partnership, UnionBank of the Philippines and Shell Pilipinas Corporation introduce a game-changing credit card that aims to revolutionize how consumers manage their finances while giving them the rewards they deserve.

"The new UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card gives smart motorists the power to get unbelievable perks and benefits, as they enjoy big savings on fuel, toll fees, and car services," Shell and UnionBank said in a joint statement.

"We make sure the new card has more relevant features. We are powering our customers. It does not stop on automotive expenses. We want to enhance this for everyday spending, too," said Manoj Varma, Head of Consumer Banking at UnionBank.

"The UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card is more than just a credit card. It's a lifestyle companion for the smart motorist," UnionBank added to the media.

Unbeatable savings and benefits With a partnership that spans an impressive 25 years, UnionBank and Shell have collaborated to create a credit card that truly understands today's smart motorists.

Leveraging their combined expertise and commitment to innovation that meets customers' needs, the UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card promises unbelievable convenience and value.