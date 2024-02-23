Power up with UnionBank's Shell Power Credit Card

Enjoy up to P4 or 5 percent rebates per liter when you gas up on Shell Stations with UnionBank's Shell Power Credit Card. In addition, the new credit card allows cardholders 10 percent on Shell lubricants through Shell Go+, a five percent rebate on various toll and auto shops nationwide, and 24/7 roadside assistance.
In its 25th year of partnership, UnionBank of the Philippines and Shell Pilipinas Corporation introduce a game-changing credit card that aims to revolutionize how consumers manage their finances while giving them the rewards they deserve.
"The new UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card gives smart motorists the power to get unbelievable perks and benefits, as they enjoy big savings on fuel, toll fees, and car services," Shell and UnionBank said in a joint statement.
"We make sure the new card has more relevant features. We are powering our customers. It does not stop on automotive expenses. We want to enhance this for everyday spending, too," said Manoj Varma, Head of Consumer Banking at UnionBank.
"The UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card is more than just a credit card. It's a lifestyle companion for the smart motorist," UnionBank added to the media.
Unbeatable savings and benefits With a partnership that spans an impressive 25 years, UnionBank and Shell have collaborated to create a credit card that truly understands today's smart motorists.
Leveraging their combined expertise and commitment to innovation that meets customers' needs, the UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card promises unbelievable convenience and value.
The UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card is one's passport to significant savings and exclusive perks. By fueling up at Shell stations nationwide, cardholders can save up to P15,000 annually on Shell fuel-related expenses alone. With the highest rebates per liter on Shell Fuels and other perks, the savings quickly add up.
Moreover, new credit card applicants applying exclusively to any Shell station can enjoy a P8 discount per liter on their first fuel purchase.
Those who apply during the promotional period ending 30 April 2024 can enjoy zero annual fees for life. Now, that's the unbeatable value of the UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card!
Powering the customer ahead With Shell's 110-year history of providing quality products and services and UnionBank's legacy of financial expertise, the UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card represents the pinnacle of customer-focused innovation.
Varma said , " The Union Bank Shell Power Credit Card transforms the customer's experience because convenience, rewards, and empowerment converge.
We are excited to bring this new card to market and drive our customers to fuel their aspirations." "At Shell, we're all about improving our customers' journeys, and this collaboration with UnionBank sets out to do just that by providing more value for our customers.
Whether they're going to Shell for fuels, stopping at Shell Café for a break, or ensuring their car is roadworthy – the UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card has something to help you along your way. Kasabay mo kami sa pagsulong . “added Randy del Valle, VP & General Manager for Mobility, Shell Pilipinas Corporation.
Designed for the intelligent motorist The UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card is more than just a credit card – it's a lifestyle companion for the intelligent motorist. The card offers unbelievable convenience and rewards, allowing users to quickly fuel up, shop, dine, and travel. With global acceptance and world-class Visa security features, the UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card is genuinely one's road to a world of possibilities.
Power-packed launch event UnionBank and Shell officially launched the UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card via a power-packed event at Grand Hyatt Manila in February.
Guests were treated to exhilarating Maserati power drives, culinary delights from Executive Chef Mark Hagan, and testimonials from esteemed guests in a program hosted by celebrity model Will Devaughn, who invited the attendees to "fully explore your senses and embrace the boundless moments" upon opening the program.
Take advantage of the opportunity to power ahead with the new UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card. Apply today at http://www.unionbankph.com/r/ GetUBShellPowerCardnow and start enjoying unbeatable savings, exclusive benefits, and zero annual fees forever. Experience the difference with the UnionBank Shell Power Card now!