PNP all set for EDSA anniversary deployment

The Eastern Police District is preparing for mass actions that will be staged with the celebration of the EDSA People Power Revolution on Sunday, 25 February.

EPD Director P/Brig. Gen. Wilson Asueta said more than 1,000 cops will be deployed to secure the conduct of rallies at the EDSA Shrine and the People Power Monument.

“We will deploy around 1,500 cops within the boundary of Pasig City, Mandaluyong City and Quezon City,” Asueta told this reporter in an interview.

“Our purpose there is to ensure peace and order, and to protect the rallyists,” Asueta added.

The EPD chief also called on the public to celebrate the activity peacefully and orderly.

“As much as possible, we want cooperation from the public to celebrate this peacefully,” he said.

Asueta also said that the district’s civil disturbance management unit will be prepositioned in the area and will intensify their intelligence monitoring scheme to ensure that the activity is safe and secured.

He, however, said that there was no reported security threat in this event so far.

“All bomb threats to include hoax, we will still respond,” Asueta said.