PBBM fondly recalls childhood memories with his father at National Museum

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday shared nostalgic memories of spending time with his father, the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., in the old Senate session hall in Manila, now part of the National Museum of Fine Arts.

During the Art X Design exhibition in the NMFA, Marcos Jr. said the National Museum is full of "so many great memories" for him especially during his childhood.

"Walking through these halls, they kept reminding me, 'This is the old Senate session hall.' I spent many hours here as a child, waiting for my father to finish his work. It's so nice to be back, filled with great memories,'" Marcos Jr. said.

"It's so nice to be back here. It holds so many great memories because these were some of the best times I spent with my father," Marcos Jr. added.

He recalled waiting for his father to finish work while he was a senator and then Senate President, observing the proceedings and learning from the political atmosphere.

"Maybe without even knowing it, I learned a great deal from having experienced the comings and goings of the upper House and the legislature," Marcos said.

After the event, Marcos had to postpone his attendance the last minute at the Philippine International Dive Expo in Pasay on Friday due to an important matter.

The Chief Executive was scheduled to visit the World Trade Center for that event after attending the 50th Anniversary of the Design Center of the Philippines in the National Museum.

"Something urgent came up," Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil told Palace reporters in a Viber message without specifying the details further.