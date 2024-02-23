Multinational Village homeowners seek new leadership to address internal conflict

Members of the Multinational Village Homeowners Association in Parañaque City is calling on the Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board to supervise a new election for their officers and board of directors for the next two years in order to resolve the conflict between the current and former officers.

The members and officers of the homeowners association made this call in a message sent to DAILY TRIBUNE yesterday.

The group said that a few years ago in the previous administration, Multinational Village made news headlines on drugs-related issues.

Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the police made a series of raids in several houses in the village resulting a haul of millions of pesos worth of illegal drugs and paraphernalia and made multiple arrest of Chinese nationals.

in a recent development, the present officers and board members, led by its president, Julio Templonuevo, also supported the call on staging an election.

The current officers and members of the board cited Republic Act No. 9904 or the Magna Carta for Homeowners and Associations that governed homeowners' associations, such as MVHA.

“In the Philippine context, homeowners associations play a critical role in managing community affairs, including the collection of membership fees and the creation of regulations that govern shared spaces, protect owners property values, provide services to residents, and develop a sense of community through social activities and amenities,” Templonuevo cited the law.

