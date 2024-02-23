MITSUBISHI JAPAN BUILDS SCHOOL IN SAMAR

To address diversifying social issues, Mitsubishi Motors of Japan carries out numerous contributions for the public’s welfare which focuses on four main themes: society, traffic safety, environment and people. Based on this policy, the Japanese automaker utilizes its employees’ skills and know-how as well as its technologies and products, aiming to create a society where people can hope for a better future.

Here in the Philippines, its most recent undertaking was the construction of a junior high school building in the town of Santa Rita in Samar. Mitsubishi Motors of Japan contributed 4.96 million yen or P1.85 million, together with voluntary donations from Mitsubishi Motors employees, to construct a national high school building and donate equipment such as computer tablets, arm chairs, projectors, and electric fans.

“Mitsubishi Motors of Japan began its operations in the Philippines in 1963, and since then, for the past 61 years, we have been producing and selling automobiles with the support of the people of the Philippines. This is indeed our great pleasure and pride that our support has served to help build the new national high school building.

I sincerely hope that the children will experience many fruitful things in this school building and will play a role of the development of the Philippines in the future,” said Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp.

Executive Vice President Takehisa Usami, during the opening ceremony held early this month. School principal Violeta Duran thanked Mitsubishi Motors of Japan, MMPC and everyone behind the project as her students will now have a new, clean, and better learning environment.

The project is a collaborative venture between Mitsubishi Motors of Japan and World Vision Japan, an international NGO, with the aim of improving the learning environment for children.

Mitsubishi Motors of Japan started its donation program in April 2009 and through the voluntary monthly donation of employees of Mitsubishi Motors Group, the company was able to raise various projects that have benefited people worldwide.

Since 2018, Mitsubishi Motors of Japan has actively advocated in helping local economies such as those within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations through employment, human resources development, investment, technology transfer, and exports generated by its business growth in the region.