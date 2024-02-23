Mediatrix healing oil flowing 2 years now

The healing oil has been flowing non-stop from the four-foot statue of Our Lady Mediatrix of All Grace for the last two years. The oil smells sweet, similar to the rose petals that fell from the sky in 1948 at the Carmelite Church in Lipa City.

I traveled to Banay-Banay-1, San Jose, Batangas, a small barangay 20 minutes by tricycle from the Carmelite Church, where the Virgin Mediatrix first appeared in 1948.

Aram Rosales, the caretaker, escorted me to the small prayer room. I saw the oil dripping from the nose, chin and fingers of the statue, which is encased in glass. The inside of the glass was “perspiring” with beads of oil. The oil dripped to the bottom of the glass enclosure, where a thick layer of cotton was placed to catch the oil. When it is fully saturated, it is replaced with dry new cotton.

Aram said they put the oil-saturated cotton in sealed plastic cups to give away to devotees. He said that at times, the flow is slow, and at other times, fast, especially when people are praying the rosary inside the oratory. Cash donations are not accepted.

Aram introduced me to Mae Garcia and Rowena Tomeldan, two Marian devotees, inside the prayer room. They had just finished praying the rosary. Mae related two healing stories.

The first story was about a friend who was in deep depression and wanted to commit suicide. They were praying the rosary for that friend inside the oratory when Rowena’s mobile phone began ringing persistently. She did not answer it as they were praying. When they finished, she returned the call.

It was the suicidal friend for whom they were praying who told her that suddenly, for no reason, she felt calm and peaceful. The prayers to the Lady Mediatrix worked, giving her inner peace and healing her instantly.

The second story was about Mae’s brother, Jojo Ocampo, who was living in Austin, Texas, and who had skin cancer for two years. The doctors said surgery was out of the question because this type of cancer was rare and so aggressive. Surgery would simply trigger the spread of the cancer. Even chemotherapy was ruled out. The only resort was radiation.

Mae and Rowena prayed for Jojo in the oratory. Mae had earlier sent Jojo some of the miraculous oil, a rosary, and a Mediatrix pamphlet from Aram.

A second biopsy was taken to verify if surgery was still not possible. The doctors were shocked by the sudden change in the cancer wound. It was now safe to perform surgery. And so they did, and Jojo now is cancer-free, completely healed.

New Mediatrix Pilgrim

Center rises

On 18 February 2023, on the first anniversary of the oil flowing from the statue, Aram said around 1,300 devotees crowded into the prayer room. On the second anniversary, a few days after my visit, they were expecting a bigger crowd but were ready.

Aram said they have dozens of volunteer marshals to escort devotees through the winding 150-meter, two-foot-wide path, intermittently cemented and rocky ground, deep inside the compound. Aram said they have plans to make a new “wheelchair-friendly” path.

The prayer room is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Devotees without vehicles can come by tricycle from nearby Lipa. The shrine is friendly to both the rich and the poor. Now that the anniversary has passed, it is easier for devotees to come in trickles.

Coming from Manila, exit STAR Tollway at Lipa (Tambo). Turn left on J.P. Laurel Highway towards San Jose, Batangas. At the Cuenca/San Jose junction beyond Jollibee on the left, keep left on J.P. Laurel Highway to San Jose. The landmark is the Ping and Pacing Store on the left. If there are no marshals, ask for directions.

Please share with friends, especially those who need healing.

