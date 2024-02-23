Man dies after climbing electric post

A 35-year-old man died by electrocution after climbing an electric post when he tried to repair an illegally connected wire that is connected to their house Thursday along 11th Street, Delgado, Roberto Oca, Port Area, Manila.

Based on the report of PCpl. Charles Benzon dela Torre, of Manila Police District-homicide section,the victim was identified as Arwin Cabugayan resident of the earlier mentioned address.

According to the live-in partner of the victim, Rica delos Santos, 30, the incident happened at 4 a.m.

Delos Santos said the victim climbed the post to fix the problem.

After a few minutes, Delos Santos heard a loud sound coming from the post and when she looked at it she saw Cabugayan lying on the ground unconscious.

Immediately the victim was brought to the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center but was declared dead on arrival.

The body was brought to the Ilagan Funeral Homes for autopsy.