Japanese film festival opens at SM City Baguio cinema

The Japan Foundation Manila, in partnership with SM City Baguio, recently launched the Japanese Film Festival with guests from Baguio Tourism Officer Mr. Alec Mapalo and Deputy Director Japan Foundation Manila Mr. Yojiro Tanaka.

Baguio film enthusiasts warmly welcomed the much-awaited annual showcase of Japanese cinema which opened with 'The First Slam Dunk', an animated sports film written and directed by Takehiko Inoue, from the hit anime franchise, 'Slam Dunk'. On top of the amazing animation and heart-pounding basketball action, the film also resonates with heartfelt emotions.

Presented by the Japan Foundation, Manila, JFF was launched in 1997 and has grown to become one of the most anticipated film festivals in the country. Every year it attracts over 25,000 audiences, treating them to a variety of cinematic delights from drama, anime, romance, mystery, and everything in between.

“For this year’s selection, we decided on the theme, nostalgia," says festival director Yojiro Tanaka. “We chose films that will make our audience feel nostalgic and remember their own fond memories and feelings.

The movies range from Japanese films with various genres that cater to different tastes. This year's JFF lineup has something for everyone, and guarantees the satisfaction of cinephiles, drama devotees, and comedy connoisseurs alike.

The festival includes recently released titles, such as 'And Yet, You Are So Sweet' (2023) and 'Angry Son' (2022). Audiences can also look forward to nostalgic titles with movie versions of 'Voltes V' (1999 and 2023) and 'Detective Conan' (1997 and 2006) making their way into the lineup.

The festival is ongoing until 3 March at the SM Cinema 4 in SM City Baguio. Admission is free.

JFF is also supported by the Film Development Council of the Philippines, JT International (Philippines) Inc., and the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines.