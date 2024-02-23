HVT-CICL arrested; 50 grams of shabu seized

A high value target (HVT), who is also a child in conflict with the law (CICL), was arrested by the police in a joint operation that resulted also to the seizure of 50 grams of shabu in Taguig City.

Reports gathered from the Southern Police District showed the anti-drug operation was conducted by the combined elements of the DDEU-SPD, DID-SPD, DMFB-SPD, PDEA-SDO, and Taguig CPS Sub-Station 5 resulting to the arrest of alias Justine (HVT-PUSHER), 18 years old and a CICL, along with the confiscation of 50 grams of suspected shabu with street value of P340,000.

The operation was conducted at 10:30 p.m. on 22 February 2024, in Barangay Calzada Tipas, Taguig City.

Evidence seized during the operation included one knot-tied transparent plastic bag and five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu all weighing approximately 50 grams.

Lawmen seized a P1,000 bill used as buy-bust money, along with three pieces of P1000 boodle money. Other items confiscated include an Infinix Android cellphone and a black coin purse.

Complaints for violation of Republic Act No. 9165 is now being prepared against the apprehended suspect while the seized drug as evidence will be subjected to qualitative and quantitative analysis at the Southern Police District Forensic Unit (SPDFU).