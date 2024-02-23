DoTr seeks challengers for Aboitiz' Laguindingan airport offer

Local and international companies are called on to submit comparative proposals for the upgrade, expansion, operations, and maintenance of the Laguindingan International Airport, a vital gateway in Northern Mindanao.

Known as the Swiss Challenge, the call for comparative proposal aims to challenge the unsolicited proposal of Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. to take on the airport's rehabilitation.

The process involves the submission of comparative proposals to finance, design, construct, operate, and maintain the Laguindingan International Airport under a 30-year concession period.

The Department of Transportation, or DoTr, said on Friday that prospective comparative proponents or challengers interested in participating may submit their bids to the PPP center.

Transport Secretary Jaime J. Bautista pointed out that the government is banking on the capabilities and expertise of the private sector to help materialize its airport undertakings to life.

The Laguindingan International Airport upgrade project is one of the Infrastructure Flagship Projects of the national government.

It aims to enhance connectivity to the Northern Mindanao region, which includes five provinces: Misamis Oriental, Misamis Occidental, Lanao del Norte, Bukidnon, and Camiguin, along with the cities of Cagayan de Oro and Iligan.

Moreover, the project seeks to define an aviation strategy for new airlines and connections, including the development of international flights, expanding airport capacity according to market demand, introducing sustainable concepts, and enhancing passenger experience through operational and environmental improvements.

Aside from the Laguindingan Airport, the DoTr earlier said it is preparing the Terms of Reference for the planned Swiss Challenge for the Panglao-Bohol International Airport.

Simultaneously, the DoTr is also working on privatizing Iloilo International Airport, Davao International Airport, Bacolod-Silay Airport, Busuanga Airport, Puerto Princesa International Airport, and Kalibo International Airport.

The Marcos administration vowed to develop airports in different provinces to boost the safety and availability of air transport throughout the country.