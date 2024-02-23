Dentists urge Filipinos to prioritize oral hygiene

The Philippine Dental Association (PDA) is encouraging proper hygiene and habits this National Dental Health Month.

During the Department of Health Kapihan with Media, PDA Executive Secretary Dr. Sheryl Anne Rose Lantican said 72 percent or seven out of 10 Filipinos have tooth decay or dental carries.

"Baka sasabihin ng iba ngipin lang yan, sira lang yan. For the information of everyone, carries is now considered as a disease. So hindi lamang sasabihin na ngipin lang yan, malayo yan sa bituka, diba may mga ganun? So hindi po yan totoo (Other might say it's just a tooth, it's just tooth decay. For the information of everyone, carries are now considered as a disease. So don't just say that it's just a tooth, it's far from the gut, isn't there something like that? That's not true)," Lantican said.

"So dental carries are considered as one of the rampant diseases here in the Philippines and even globally (So dental carries are considered as one of the rampant diseases here in the Philippines and even globally)," she added.

Lantican also noted that 50 percent or five out of 10 Filipinos suffer from various gum diseases.

Bulk of the Filipinos with dental carries range from five to 12 years old, or the schoolchildren of the Philippines.

"This is so rampant that it has become one of the major reasons or the leading reasons why children are absent from school," she added.

"Hindi lang ito nangyayari sa mga estudyante, pati sa work. Madaming mga workers din o mga employees, mga nagtatrabaho ang hindi makakapasok sa trabaho only because they are experiencing toothache (It doesn't just happen to students, it also happens at work. There are also so many workers or employees who cannot go to work only because they are experiencing toothache)," she continued.

She emphasized that dental carries should not be neglected since teeth "is part of the overall health of the body."

Preventing tooth decays

She, however, highlighted healthy habits to take care of the teeth and stressed that good oral hygiene must start from a young age.

First is preventing staying away from sugary food as sugar attracts harmful bacteria that destroy the tooth's enamel, which can cause a cavity in the affected tooth.

Lantican advocated for proper brushing techniques.

"Isa sa pinakamabisang paraan ng pagsisipilyo ay sa pamamagitan ng pagtutok ng mga hibla ng sipilyo sa pagitan ng mga ngipin at gilagid (One of the most effective ways to brush is by focusing the bristles between the teeth and gums)," she said.

"Pagkatapos nito ay sinisimulan ang pagsisipilyo sa pagkuskos ng ngipin sa pabilog na paraan (After that, brushing begins by rubbing the teeth in a circular motion)," she added.

She pointed out that it's not how expensive the toothbrush it or the brand, but it's the technique of the brushing that matters.

"The reason why taas-baba, paikot-ikot is it's the best way or technique para yung crevices or yung mga in between o yung mga lubog ng ating ngipin ay ma-cover ng ating bristles ng ating mga sipilyo. So yun po ang importante (The reason why up-down, round and round is the best way or technique is because the crevices or those in between or the hollows of our teeth can be covered by our bristles of our toothbrushes. So that's the important thing)," she added.

She also recommended making 20 small circles per group o two to three teeth to ensure that each tooth is cleaned.

She then advised to move to the adjacent two to three teeth and start brushing them the same way, she also reminded not to forget brushing the surface of the teeth, as well as brushing the tongue.

"Kailangan din pong malinis ang dila because there are a lot of crevices or mga puwang sa ating dila na maliliit kung saan pumapasok po ang mga pagkain (The tongue also needs to be cleaned because there are a lot of crevices or small spaces in our tongue where food enters)," Lantican explained.

"Kapag ito po ay nanatili sa ating bibig, bukod sa nag-iiba ang kulay ng dila, maaari rin itong maghakot ng bacteria na kahit linisin na natin ang mga ngipin, nandoon pa rin ang ating bacteria na iniiwasan (When it stays in our mouth, apart from changing the color of the tongue, it can also carry bacteria that even if we clean our teeth, the bacteria is still there)," she added.

Lantican also advised consumers to check the "fluoride content" on the back of toothpaste tubes.

She recommended a concentration of 1,000 parts per million (ppm) fluoride for children aged six months to six years and 1,500 ppm fluoride for those aged six years and above.

"Ang fluoride ay nakakapagpatibay sa ating ngipin laban sa pagkalusaw dulot ng mga asido mula sa pagkain at mga mikrobyo (Fluoride strengthens our teeth against dissolution caused by acids from food and microbes)," she added.

Lantican also urged the public to floss. The proper flossing, she added, is to first wrap 12 inches of floss around the middle fingers of both hands. Then, use the index finger and thumb for support so that there are only one to two inches left in between.

Then, keep one to two inches of floss between the fingers. Use the index finger to guide the dental floss between the teeth.

After, gently lower the dental floss between the teeth to the gum area. Align it with the curve of the teeth so that the floss seems to hug them.

Work the dental floss down the sides of the teeth to below the gums. Repeat this about five times. Do the same step on the side of the adjacent tooth.

"Kailangan po natin na mag-dental floss pa rin. It will never be enough na toothbrush lang po ang gagamitin natin (We still need to use dental floss. It will never be enough to just use a toothbrush)," Lantican added.