Cyber attacks get more sophisticated

Phishing remains the most common tactic used in ransomware attacks, accounting for a staggering 56 percent of reported incidents, according to the 2023 Global Ransomware Report.

The study highlighted the growing sophistication of the scams and the urgent need for organizations to implement comprehensive defense strategies.

The report, released last week by Fortinet, underscored the evolving nature of cyber threats. Gone are the days of easily identifiable phishing attempts.

Today’s attackers leverage sophisticated techniques, including artificial intelligence-powered emails, to craft highly convincing messages that can easily fool even the most vigilant users.

Experts emphasized the need for a multi-pronged approach to combat the ever-growing threat. Implementing state-of-the-art technology solutions is crucial, the study said.

The use of enhanced spam filters is a must as these act as a frontline defense against email-borne threats.